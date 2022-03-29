Top Valley: Firefighters attacked while responding to bin fire
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
Firefighters called to put out a wheelie bin fire were attacked by a group of teenagers in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service believes the fire was started deliberately to bring a crew to Lytham Gardens, Top Valley, on Saturday.
A group of about five boys and two girls shouted abuse and threw wood at firefighters just after 19:00 BST.
Then in a second attack when the fire engine stopped at traffic lights, bricks were thrown, causing damage.
This happened on Bestwood Park Drive West.
The fire service said it believed both attacks were carried out by the same group. No firefighters were hit or injured.
Later that evening at 21:30 BST, firefighters attended an incident in the city centre.
Those suspected of the earlier attacks were also thought to be in the area, the fire service added.
Group manager Matt Reavill said: "This is completely unacceptable and someone could have been seriously hurt.
"Attending fires that we believe have been started deliberately already hampers our ability to respond to emergencies where lives could be at risk, but to then be subjected to an attack like this is just inconceivable.
"All of our fire engines are fitted with CCTV so we will be working with our police colleagues to identify those responsible."
'Unfathomable' behaviour
Sgt Ollie Chadwick, of Nottinghamshire Police, said the behaviour was "absolutely unacceptable".
"Emergency services colleagues are simply trying to do their jobs and keep people safe, and it is unfathomable that anyone could subject them to this.
"Thankfully, no one was hurt."
Anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information has been urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police.
