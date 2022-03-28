Nottingham: Teenager arrested after man stabbed in chest
A teenager has been arrested after a man was stabbed in the chest in Nottingham.
Police said the 51-year-old victim was attacked in Crocus Street, The Meadows, at about 18:05 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and released while inquiries continue.
