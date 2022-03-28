Sutton-in-Ashfield: Boy hit 30 times with baseball bat during burglary
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
- Published
A teenager was hit repeatedly with a wrench and baseball bat while two people burgled his house.
The 17-year-old was attacked after answering the door to Luke Chapman and Suzana Palmer in the early hours of 31 May, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Chapman, 32, and Palmer, 37, barged in and stole a backpack containing a diamond bracelet.
The pair admitted aggravated burglary and were jailed at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.
Police said the pair were caught on CCTV "loitering outside" the house in Brand Lane, Sutton in Ashfield, before knocking on the door.
They said Chapman hit the teenager twice over the head with a monkey wrench and chased him through the house before the boy locked himself in the bathroom.
He stayed hiding while Chapman and Palmer searched the house but as he came out he was attacked by Palmer.
Wearing a pink dressing gown throughout, police said, she struck him more than 30 times with a baseball bat.
He suffered visible bruising to his face and upper body.
'Hugely distressing'
Chapman and Palmer, both of Stevenson Crescent, Sutton-in-Ashfield were arrested two days later.
Chapman pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, and was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison, with a four-year extended licence.
Palmer pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary with intent to steal and possessing a baseball bat and was sentenced to six years in prison.
Det Insp Ed Cook said Chapman and Palmer subjected the teenage boy "to a horrible ordeal".
"That must have been hugely distressing for him," he said.
"He was thankfully only left with minor injuries following this violent attack, although his experience that night will have undoubtedly also had a major effect on him from an emotional standpoint."
