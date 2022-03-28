Mansfield: Fire crews tackle huge blaze at Hermitage Mill
- Published
Firefighters have been tackling a "significant" blaze at a derelict mill in Nottinghamshire.
Twenty engines were called to the Grade II listed Hermitage Mill in Mansfield at about 03:00 BST.
The fire service said the flames were brought under control from outside the building, as parts of the structure were collapsing.
Police have advised motorists to avoid the area and nearby residents to keep their doors and windows shut.
Fire service incident commander Bryn Coleman said the blaze on Hermitage Lane had now been contained.
"There is still an impact to the wider community at this moment, particularly around the Hermitage Lane area," he added.
"Fortunately the Robin Hood railway line which runs adjacent to this building has remained open.
"We are working with police to try and get the businesses in the area open."
He said firefighters from Derbyshire and South Yorkshire had also been called on to help tackle the flames.
Hermitage Lane, Sutton Road End and Hamilton Way have been closed, with bus services affected.
