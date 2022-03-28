Mansfield: Large blaze at derelict building tackled by crews
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a derelict building in Nottinghamshire.
Twenty engines have attended the site on Hermitage Lane, Mansfield, after fire crews were alerted to the flames at about 03:00 BST.
The fire service said it was being brought under control from outside the building, as parts were collapsing.
Police have advised motorists to avoid the area and for nearby residents to keep their doors and windows shut.
Hermitage Lane, Sutton Road End and Hamilton Way have been closed and bus services affected.
Ch Insp Paul Hennessy called it a "large-scale incident" but said there were no current plans to evacuate people from their homes.
