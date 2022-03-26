Man and woman die in Nottingham house fire
A man and a woman have died in a house fire in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said emergency services were called to the blaze in Whittier Road, Sneinton, at 00:43 GMT on Saturday.
The property - a terraced house - was "severely damaged", with adjoining properties evacuated while crews tackled the fire.
The pair were pronounced dead at the scene and a joint fire and police inquiry is under way, the force added.
Police added the man and woman had not yet been formally identified.
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact the force on 101.
