Man seen waving samurai sword in Nottingham street fight
- Published
A man was seen waving a samurai sword during a street fight in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to Greenwood Road in Sneinton at about 03:30 GMT on Wednesday, where two men were fighting.
Two suspects fled, but officers said they were quickly arrested, and a sword, hammer and pole seized.
A 34-year-old was held on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in a public place and a 33-year-old on suspicion of affray.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.