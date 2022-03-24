Rare monastic seal found by Nottinghamshire child sells at auction
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A medieval priory seal matrix, thought to be about 800 years old, has been sold after it was dug up by a 10-year-old metal detectorist.
The copper-alloy object was found by George Henderson from Nottinghamshire.
He had been digging with his father Paul in Woodbridge, Suffolk, when he found the artefact, connected to a nearby religious house.
It was bought for £4,000 at auction in Derbyshire on Thursday and will be returned to Suffolk by the new owner.
The oval-shaped artefact would have been pressed into wax to seal official correspondence by priests at Butley Priory.
The priory - founded in 1171 - was dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary and is the reason the seal features a Madonna figure.
It also has a Latin inscription, which helped to date the object to between 1219 to 1235.
The seal had been valued by as being worth between £4,000 and £6,000.
Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: "It was an honour to auction this wonderful find.
"I am thrilled by the result - particularly for the metal detectorist who unearthed it."
The money made from the sale will be shared between George and the owner of the land it was found on.
