Nottinghamshire Police crackdown sees more than 70 drivers caught
- Published
Police have reported more than 70 drivers breaking the "fatal four" motoring safety rules in a crackdown in Nottinghamshire.
Officers in Worksop had asked residents for areas they felt were of the most concern for motoring offences.
As a result, teams patrolled the Valley Road, Ashes Park Avenue, Thievesdale Lane and Blyth Road areas on Tuesday.
This saw 71 tickets handed out for speeding, drink-driving, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.
These offences are called the "fatal four" because they are the most common reasons for deaths and serious injuries on the road, Nottinghamshire Police said.
PC Lee Ryan said: "Speeding is an issue that residents are understandably concerned about, and we would like to reassure the people of Bassetlaw that we regularly undertake speeding operations throughout Bassetlaw.
"The result of this operation shows how important it is that we carry out action days like this to combat those who speed on our roads and don't wear seatbelts and place not only themselves but the public at risk."
