Nottingham sexual consent campaign takes to the streets
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A campaign to make girls and women safer in Nottingham is being put on the sides of a tram and bus.
It promotes the A-Z of Consent - an educational resource designed to challenge misconceptions about sexual behaviour.
The project is organised by the Consent Coalition, a series of organisations working to halt sexual violence.
The group said it was also working with bars and clubs on practical steps to protect potentially vulnerable women.
Last year Nottingham was at the centre of fears that women were injected with drugs by predatory men.
The A-Z of Consent includes ideas, facts and principles - like A is for apps and J is for judgement - which aim to help both men and women be clear on acceptable conduct.
It is hoped the double-decker bus and tram will take the message onto the streets and engage not only with clubbers but school students as well.
The Coalition is formed through a partnership of the Sexual Violence Action Network, the CPS, the Nottingham Police and Crime Commissioner's Office and Nottingham City Council.
Safety pledge
It was given a grant by the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner to produce a series of campaigns to educate the public on key issues linked to violence against women and girls.
Dangers in the night time economy are targeted by the Safe Space Pledge, where venues sign up to a series of measures to ensure they are a safe space.
This includes having a trained female member of staff who can respond to reports of assault and sexual abuse in the right way.
Charlotte Caulton-Scott, CPS prosecutor and Consent Coalition member, said: ''My hope is that young people in particular will engage with these resources, understand what consent means, and that this will lead to a reduction in violence against women and girls.''
