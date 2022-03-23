Huw Williams: Remains found in search for missing man
- Published
Remains have been found in the search for a man who went missing from Nottingham.
Huw Williams, 25, originally from Chester, moved to the city after Christmas 2020, but had not been seen or heard from since 6 May 2021.
The remains found in Gloucestershire in January have now been identified.
Police said the circumstances surrounding the disappearance had been the subject of a large investigation, and this was ongoing.
Det Ch Insp Richard Bull from Nottinghamshire Police said: "Our investigations are still ongoing but sadly we do believe these remains belong to Huw.
"We are not currently treating the discovery of these remains as involving any suspicious circumstances.
"Huw's family has been informed and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. They have asked for privacy whilst they come to terms with this development.
"We are no longer classing Huw as a missing person and a file is being prepared for the coroner."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.