Gedling couple 'relieved' to have Ukrainian family in UK
By Sonia Kataria & Jeremy Ball
BBC News
- Published
A couple said they were "relieved" to have members of their Ukrainian family safe with them in the UK.
Colin Booth said he applied for visas for his Ukrainian wife Anzhelika's four family members to join them in Gedling, Nottinghamshire.
Mrs Booth, who is now a British citizen, said she feared for their lives after Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.
Her mother and grandmother, along with two others, arrived on 15 March.
Millions of people, mainly women and children, have fled Ukraine since the start of the war.
Mr Booth said he received a call from his wife's family, who lived west of Kyiv, about the invasion.
"I was shocked and angry," he said. "My wife was in bits and distressed when I told her."
Mrs Booth said: "I started to shake and shiver. My body went cold blue. I've never felt like this before."
The beauty therapist said she was in shock and unwell for two days as she was "very worried about all my family, about everybody's life".
The couple, who married in Ukraine in 2014, said they knew they had to bring them to England.
"I just wanted to get them here, safe with us so we can look after them and support them," Mr Booth said.
They landed at East Midlands Airport after their family visas were approved under a new government scheme.
Mrs Booth said: "We were so emotional. Started to cry, all of us.
"We spend quality time at the moment. I'm relieved massively to see them safe here."
However, the women left behind their male family members, who were not permitted to leave.
Mrs Booth said: "I still have my dad and brother in Ukraine, it's very worrying about them.
"We still keep in touch every day."
Mr Booth's parents Linda and Kevin Booth are hosting two of his wife's other family members - Yulia and her young son.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.