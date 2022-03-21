Nottingham Forest v Leicester City: Five charged over FA Cup violence
- Published
Five men have been charged in connection with city centre violence ahead of an FA cup football match.
A Nottingham bar had chairs and a table thrown at its windows on 6 February, shortly before Nottingham Forest played Leicester City.
Suspects were identified by CCTV and social media and then arrested in a series of raids.
Police said the men have now been charged with violent disorder and had been bailed ahead of court appearances.
Four of the men, aged between 23 and 53, are from Leicester, and the fifth, aged 40, is from Leicestershire.
Det Sgt Jon Kerry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This is a result of hard work and dedication across a number of departments who have worked together and had to gather evidence and analyse hours of CCTV and mobile phone footage.
"The investigation is very much ongoing and as our enquiries continue we will maximise every opportunity to catch all those believed to be involved in this appalling violence and bring them before the court."
