'Gut wrenching' theft of Bramcote water rescue equipment
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Emergency water rescue equipment installed near a pond has been stolen, said a fire and rescue crew.
The throwline and key box at Cooky's Pond in Bramcote, Nottinghamshire, were missing when the service carried out a routine check on Saturday.
The team based at a nearby fire station said it was disappointed by the "mindless act of vandalism and theft".
It said the timing was "gut wrenching" as it had been preparing to launch a water safety campaign across the town.
Posting about the theft on social media, Stapleford Fire Station said every year 600 people drown in our waterways and this equipment was there to save lives.
"I am actually lost of words," the post said.
Watch manager Gary Fordham, who leads the team, said: "This is an act of pure, mindless vandalism and we are urging anyone with information about this to contact the police.
"We'll arrange for the equipment to be replaced via the Broxtowe Water Safety Partnership and will continue to make regular checks at the site."
