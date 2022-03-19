Sutton's 'world class' street art mural completed

By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands

Ashfield District Council
The council said the mural aimed to combine the town's past and future

A mural depicting the history of hosiery manufacturing alongside a young astronomer has been completed.

The artwork has been painted by a French street artist in Portland Square, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

The council said it aimed to bring together the town's past and future using money from the government's Welcome Back Fund.

The artwork is due to be named by the artist next week.

The mural has been painted on the side of the building occupied by Kim's Diner.

It was done by the street artist Zabou mostly using spray paint.

Ashfield District Council
The mural depicts the history of hosiery manufacturing along with a young astronomer

Ashfield District Council said part of the design represented the former Walton Stocking Factory in the town.

This is where the Pretty Polly hosiery company began manufacturing in 1919.

It also showed a young member of the local astronomical society stargazing at Sherwood Observatory.

The authority said this represented the town's bright future.

Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council said: "This is an amazing project bringing world class street art to Sutton."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics