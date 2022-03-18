Teenager arrested after fatal city centre assault in Nottingham
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a man died nearly two weeks after being assaulted.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to the junction of Upper Parliament Street and Trinity Walk at about 03:35 GMT on 5 March.
A 26-year-old was taken to hospital from the scene, but a force spokesman said he died on Thursday.
The arrested 18-year-old has since been bailed while inquiries continue.
Police said a 21-year-old man had already been charged with grievous bodily harm in connection with the case, and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 6 April.
A 17-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, has been released on conditional bail.
Det Insp Steve Wragg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This remains an ongoing investigation and any information may be of great importance to our inquiries.
"We would again ask for anyone with any information to come forward and get in touch."
