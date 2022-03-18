Kirkby-in-Ashfield: Man charged after petrol bomb threats
- Published
A man has been charged after people were threatened with a knife and petrol bomb.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers went to Urban Road in Kirkby-in-Ashfield on Saturday following reports a man was shouting at people while holding an unlit "Molotov cocktail".
Smashed remains of a petrol bomb were found and a man was detained.
A 60-year-old man, of Urban Road, was charged with possession of a bladed article and possession of a weapon.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 22 March, the force added.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.