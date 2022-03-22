Derrick Otim: Tribute tournament for drowned footballer
By Amy Phipps & Greig Watson
BBC News
An annual football tournament will be held in memory of a former player who drowned in the US.
Derrick Otim, who played for Nottingham Forest, died in July 2020 after he got off a boat at a cove in South Carolina.
The club said it would host the academy player tournament at the City Ground to help raise funds for the 24-year-old's family.
Nick Marshall, who coached Mr Otim, said his mother cried with happiness when he told her about the event.
Andy Reid, who coaches the Under-23s side at the club, has helped organise the event.
He said: "Everyone liked Derrick, he had an infectious smile so we were devastated when we heard what had happened.
"We already have an academy day at the end of the season, so the idea is to turn it into a tournament in his name, maybe invite a couple of other clubs.
"It's for Under-9s and Under-16s and we hope it will be a bit of a festival atmosphere, everyone having fun."
'Difficult times'
As the tournament will be based at the club's ground, dates are dependent on the senior team's season.
Mr Marshall, who now coaches at Liverpool - who ended Forest's FA Cup run on Sunday - said Mr Otim was a player he would always remember.
"Not only was he a talented footballer but he always had a smile on his face and was always helping out the coaches.
"He was just a joy to work with," he said.
Mr Marshall has been fundraising for Mr Otim's mother since his death and said the tournament would help to raise more money.
He said when he told her about the Derrick Otim Trophy, she had "a little bit of a cry".
A Nottingham Forest spokesperson added: "Derrick was a much-loved figure by those at the club and the academy and we were devastated to learn of his tragic passing in 2020.
"We want to honour him with the formation of this tournament named in his memory and hope that his family can benefit from the funds raised during these difficult times for them."
