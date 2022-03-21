New £49m Gedling bypass set for official opening
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A £49m road that has been the subject of a long-running campaign is due to officially open.
Gedling bypass, in Nottinghamshire - now known as Colliery Way - will link the A612 with Mapperley Plains.
Work on the 2.3-mile (3.8km) stretch of road began in January 2020.
It will open to traffic from midday on 22 March, with authorities hoping it will improve journey times and reduce congestion through Gedling village.
'Challenging'
The road - also known as Gedling Access Road - has seen the planting of 53,000 trees, badger tunnels and improved pedestrian and cycle links to Gedling Country Park.
The council said it had been planned for decades but some of its proposed routes had encountered considerable opposition, including fears about a loss of green space.
The road will initially open to the public between 13:30 and 17:00 GMT for pedestrians to explore the route on foot by foot or bike.
Marshalls from Balfour Beatty - which constructed the road - will be on site to direct people.
Mike Quigley, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: "I am looking forward to marking the official opening of this long-awaited road.
"I would like to say thank you to everyone who has been involved in working on this road, which has been in the pipeline for over 50 years.
"We've been through some challenging times in the last couple of years and this road is testament to successful partnership working and the support of local people."
Stephen Semple, area director at Balfour Beatty, said: "The opening of the Gedling Access Road concludes two years of hard work.
"We hope that this fantastic new piece of infrastructure will provide a lasting, positive legacy for generations to come."
The leader of Gedling Borough Council, John Clarke, said: "This project has been a long time in the making and I'm proud to see the results of all those years of hard work have led to this road becoming a reality.
"I'd like to thank our residents and businesses for their understanding during disruptions this development has caused."
