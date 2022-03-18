Nottingham gin firm fraudster used company cash for gambling
- Published
A gin distillery expert has been jailed after gambling away a company's money, causing it to fold.
Police said Thomas Masters was entrusted with setting up a gin school, bar and restaurant in Nottingham.
But between August 2018 and April 2019, he gambled away a total of £142,930.45 of investors' money.
At Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, the 35-year-old was given a two-and-a-half year sentence after pleading guilty to fraud.
'Devastating impact'
Police said Masters, of Fairway, Keyworth, Nottinghamshire, was headhunted by the gin distillery company and, after being installed as a director, was in charge of its business accounts.
Det Con Jason Jenkins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Masters took thousands of pounds that didn't belong to him and gambled it all away.
"After gaining the trust of the company that hired him, Masters manipulated his position as a director to bring the business to its knees, with his actions sadly resulting in the company ceasing to exist.
"As this case shows, fraud can have a devastating impact on its victims and can leave people at risk of having their livelihoods destroyed."
