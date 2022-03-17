Teenagers arrested after milkman assaulted and float stolen
Two teenagers have been arrested after a milkman was assaulted and his milk float was stolen in Nottingham.
The driver was attacked before 04:00 GMT on Thursday in Arnold Road, Basford, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Shortly after officers received reports of a van crashing into a wall in nearby Tewkesbury Drive, and a 17-year-old and 18-year-old were arrested on suspicion of robbery and drink-driving.
The force said the milkman was being treated in hospital for his injuries.
Det Sgt Andy Buxton said the injuries "are not thought to be life-threatening", and asked anyone with any information on the attack to get in touch.
"This was an unprovoked and violent assault on a man who was just going about his day job," he said.
