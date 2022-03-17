Top Valley: Boy, 16, arrested after teenager injured in stabbing
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to reports of youths fighting in Charlock Close at about 16:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The victim, also 16, was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, the force added.
The arrested boy was held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, affray and possession of cannabis.
Det Sgt Alana Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "A number of officers remain in the area as we continue with our inquiries into this incident.
"High-visibility patrols have also been increased to reassure the public while we progress with our investigation and work to understand the full circumstances."
