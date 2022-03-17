Man and woman charged over Stapleford police assaults
- Published
A man and a woman have been charged after two police officers were assaulted as they tried to "defuse an incident" at a property.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to an address in Wagtail Close, Stapleford at about 18:20 GMT on Friday.
One officer was punched in the jaw and another was hit in her face and body as they "tried to calm the situation down", the force said.
A woman was arrested at the scene and a man was arrested later.
A 36-year-old man has now been charged with common assault of an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
A 32-year-old woman was charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.
Both were released on bail and are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 30 March.
Sgt Janine Barnes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The force is looking after the welfare of the officers involved.
"Assaults on police officers and fellow emergency service colleagues who dedicate their time to protecting and helping our communities, are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.