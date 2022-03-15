Bilsthorpe: Four more teens held after boys hurt in machete attack
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
Four more teenagers have been arrested after two boys suffered head and neck injuries in a machete attack.
Nottinghamshire Police believe multiple people were involved in a fight in The Green, in Bilsthorpe, Newark, at about 17:10 GMT on Saturday.
The two 16-year-old boys were treated in hospital for their injuries, not thought to be life-altering, and have since been discharged.
A total of six boys, aged 15 to 16, have been detained and later bailed.
Four boys, one aged 15 and three aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of affray on Monday.
Two other boys, aged 15 and 16, had already been held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. All six have since been released on bail.
Det Sgt Matt Dumbrell said: "Two teenagers required hospital treatment following this incident, but it is no exaggeration at all to say that it is only because of good fortune that their injuries were not much more serious.
"While no further suspects are being sought at this time, our inquiries are still ongoing."
