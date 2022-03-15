Cash reward increased to catch Retford cemetery rapist
A reward of £5,000 has been offered for information on the rape of a 13-year-old girl in a cemetery.
Police said it happened off North Road in Retford, Nottinghamshire, when the girl was walking home from school in December 2019.
The charity Crimestoppers originally offered a reward of £1,000 but that has now been increased.
Police have also renewed an appeal for help to identify a man seen on CCTV near the time of the attack.
Crimestoppers said it would give the money to anyone who shares information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
Lydia Patsalides, from the charity, said: "This is an awful, heinous crime which should never have happened.
"An innocent child has gone through a terrible ordeal which may sadly affect her for the rest of her life.
"If you know anything about this crime, I urge you to speak to us completely anonymously.
"You will be doing the right thing for the young victim."
CCTV appeal
Police said it happened at about 15:30 GMT on Thursday 12 December 2019 - the same day as a general election.
The girl was walking alone through the cemetery when she was approached by a stranger and attacked.
Last year, police released CCTV footage of a man walking along Leafield, close to the cemetery at about the same time.
Officers are still looking to identify and trace him.
Det Insp Craig Hall, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I am appealing for anyone who may suspect or even know who the attacker may be to make contact.
"Due to the nature of evidence recovered, officers are able to eliminate persons from this inquiry."
