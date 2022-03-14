West Burton A: 'No formal request' to keep coal power station open
By Liam Barnes and PA news agency
BBC News
- Published
The government says it still plans to stop using coal by 2024, despite claims one of the last UK plants could be kept open to help tackle the energy crisis.
Nottinghamshire's West Burton A plant is set to be closed this year as part of the UK's net zero plans.
According to a report in The Times, EDF - the French energy giant that runs the site - has been approached to see if it could keep the site running.
A government spokesman said it had "made no formal request to EDF".
It said how UK coal plants were run "is ultimately a commercial matter," adding it will be "setting out plans to boost our long-term energy resilience and domestic supply shortly".
Plans to start closing West Burton A in September were formed to help the UK reach its target of not burning any coal for electricity by next October, with the deadline part of the UK's plans to reach net zero by the middle of the century.
A rise in gas prices and the impact of the invasion of Ukraine has left the government looking for alternatives to help reduce reliance on Russian imports.
Russia supplies a massive proportion of the gas burned in Europe.
EDF said two of four units at West Burton A have already been shut down, with staff numbers cut ahead of the planned closure this year.
"Half of West Burton A power station has been available to supply electricity during peak times over the winter; the other half commenced decommissioning last summer," it said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.