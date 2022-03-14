BBC News

Nottingham girl, 12, attends Baftas after Encanto invite

By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands

Published
Related Topics
Image caption,
Lowri, 12, was invited to the Baftas by Encanto director Jared Bush

A girl who campaigned for more glasses-wearing heroines has been to the star-studded Bafta Film Awards as a guest of the director of Disney's Encanto.

Lowri, from Chilwell, Nottinghamshire, attended the ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.

The 12-year-old wrote to Disney three years ago asking them to create a heroine with glasses.

Jared Bush said he saw her letter but could not tell her at the time they already had a character in production.

Lowri said she was "honoured" to be at the event and said it felt "crazy" to be on the red carpet rubbing shoulders with likes of Lady Gaga and Benedict Cumberbatch.

She had been surprised with an invite during an interview with Mr Bush - the film director - live on BBC Breakfast last week.

Media caption,
Watch: Lowri was shocked to be invited to the Bafta film awards

Lowri said she absolutely loved Mirabel - the main character in Encanto - because she was funny, brave and she wears glasses just like her.

She said this was important because it made her more relatable to millions of people.

Image source, Disney
Image caption,
Mirabel Madrigal from Encanto is Disney's first glasses-wearing heroine

Encanto won the Bafta for best animated film - something Lowri said she never doubted.

"I'm just so proud of them, I knew it in my bones, I'm so thrilled for them and they totally deserve it.

"They put so much work into it and they really represented everybody so well," she said.

She got to meet Mr Bush and the other film makers to celebrate their win.

Mr Bush said he was "blown away" to share the moment with Lowri, years after receiving her letter.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics