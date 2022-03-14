Nottingham girl, 12, attends Baftas after Encanto invite
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A girl who campaigned for more glasses-wearing heroines has been to the star-studded Bafta Film Awards as a guest of the director of Disney's Encanto.
Lowri, from Chilwell, Nottinghamshire, attended the ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.
The 12-year-old wrote to Disney three years ago asking them to create a heroine with glasses.
Jared Bush said he saw her letter but could not tell her at the time they already had a character in production.
Lowri said she was "honoured" to be at the event and said it felt "crazy" to be on the red carpet rubbing shoulders with likes of Lady Gaga and Benedict Cumberbatch.
She had been surprised with an invite during an interview with Mr Bush - the film director - live on BBC Breakfast last week.
Lowri said she absolutely loved Mirabel - the main character in Encanto - because she was funny, brave and she wears glasses just like her.
She said this was important because it made her more relatable to millions of people.
Encanto won the Bafta for best animated film - something Lowri said she never doubted.
"I'm just so proud of them, I knew it in my bones, I'm so thrilled for them and they totally deserve it.
"They put so much work into it and they really represented everybody so well," she said.
She got to meet Mr Bush and the other film makers to celebrate their win.
Mr Bush said he was "blown away" to share the moment with Lowri, years after receiving her letter.
