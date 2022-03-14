'Tremendous goodwill' for Ukrainian refugees in Poland - charity
By Greig Watson & Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
A Nottingham-based charity said there was a "tremendous amount of goodwill" in Poland to help thousands of refugees fleeing from nearby Ukraine.
A team from Muslim Hands has been distributing emergency aid in Warsaw, Krakow and Katowice.
Director of fundraising Yasrab Shah said they had packaged food, clothing, blankets and other essential items for families which should last a month.
The team said it hoped to help 2,000 refugees in its first phase of work.
Muslim Hands, which was set up in 1993 in response to the war in Bosnia, has helped the humanitarian effort in war-torn countries like Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and Lebanon.
It is estimated that more than 2.5 million people, mainly women and children, have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on 24 February.
Mr Shah said about 1.5 million of the refugees were thought to have arrived in Poland.
Overwhelming support
He said more than 300,000 had taken shelter in the capital Warsaw, which he said was at "bursting point".
Speaking from a cultural centre in the city, Mr Shah said it was a "shock to the system" to see so many refugees.
"It's part of the work I really don't look forward to, actually coming face-to-face with those who are traumatised," he said.
"You can see fear on their faces and a great deal of uncertainty."
However, he said although they crossed the border with "next to nothing" there was overwhelming support for them.
"There's a tremendous amount of goodwill and help happening here in Poland from the Polish people and other charities," he said.
The team has been helping at makeshift sleeping accommodation in Katowice, as well as at a bus and railway station in Warsaw.
Mr Shah said their previous experience in warzones enabled them to identify those most in need.
He added that the charity was grateful for the cash donations and support it had received from the people of Nottingham.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.