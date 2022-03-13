Arrests after two boys injured in Bilsthorpe machete attack
Two teenagers have been arrested after two boys suffered head and neck injuries in a machete attack.
The assault took place in The Green, in Bilsthorpe, Newark, at about 17:10 GMT on Saturday
The victims, two 16-year-olds, were taken to hospital for treatment. Police have said their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Both remain in police custody.
Nottinghamshire Police said it was "sheer luck" no one had been more seriously injured.
