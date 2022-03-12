West Bridgford collision: Appeal after motorcyclist hurt
A man has been seriously injured in a crash which shut one of Nottinghamshire's busiest roads during rush hour.
A motorbike and car collided at Wheatcroft Island, West Bridgford, on Thursday at around 15:00 BST, closing the junction for several hours.
The 54-year-old rider is in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Police have asked for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.
Sgt Mark Baker said: "We are working to understand exactly what happened in this incident and would like to urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.
"We would like to thank road users and the public for their patience as the road remained closed for some time while officers carried out their investigations."
