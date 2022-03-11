Arrest after officer kicked in head at Bilborough disturbance
A man has been arrested after a police officer was kicked in the head during a disturbance at a house.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to reports a man was making threats to kill inside a house in Chingford Road, Bilborough on Tuesday.
An officer was kicked as he detained a suspect at the scene, the force said.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker.
