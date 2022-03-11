Dealer caught in Nottingham with 'drugs hidden in pants' jailed
A drug dealer who was caught "hiding drugs in his underpants" during a police stop has been jailed.
Richard Wigman was found with cocaine, ecstasy, a large amount of cash and mobile phones in Bulwell in November 2019, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The 29-year-old, of Beckett Court, Gedling, admitted supplying a class A drug and possession with intent to supply a class A drug.
He was jailed for two years and four months at Nottingham Crown Court.
The force said more drugs were also found on the floor where Wigman was standing when he was stopped by officers in Lillington Drive on 5 November 2019.
Insp Christine Busuttil, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The force continues to work relentlessly to identify those involved in the supply of illegal drugs in our county.
"Drug crime can have a significant harmful impact on individuals and communities and will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.
"Our priority is to remove drugs and dealers from our streets and I hope this sentencing sends a clear message to those who think this sort of criminal behaviour is acceptable - if you try and sell drugs, you can expect to be caught and expect to go to jail."
