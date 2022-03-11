Colston Bassett: Police granted more time to question murder suspect
Police have been given more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Nottinghamshire.
Mother-of-three Clair Ablewhite, 47, was found dead in Hall Lane, Colston Bassett, on 26 February.
Nottinghamshire Police arrested a 26-year-old man on Tuesday, and were granted the extension to Saturday by magistrates.
A 48-year-old man, also held on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.
Rob Griffin, Assistant Chief Constable at Nottinghamshire Police, said officers were looking for "anyone else who has even the slightest bit of information" to come forward, and thanked the public for the "absolutely incredible" response so far.
