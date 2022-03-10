St Ann's: Man's death not being treated as suspicious
The death of a man at a property in Nottingham is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers and paramedics were called to an address in Luther Close, St Ann's, just before 09:00 GMT on Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination found the man died from natural causes, police added.
"Our thoughts remain with this man's family and friends. A file will be prepared for the coroner," Det Insp Kayne Rukas said.
