Man charged after serious assault in Nottingham
A man has been charged after a man was left in a critical condition following an assault in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to a fight at the junction of Upper Parliament Street and Trinity Walk on Saturday at about 03:35 GMT.
Officers said the 26-year-old victim was reportedly punched and fell to the ground, where police found him, and he was taken to hospital where he remains.
A 21-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm.
He was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent has been bailed with conditions while inquires continue.
The victim remains in a stable but critical condition.
Det Insp Chris Berryman said: "Our thoughts remain with the victim's family and friends during this extremely difficult time.
"We want to reiterate that this type of behaviour will never be tolerated on our streets and our officers will always act quickly to thoroughly investigate."
Anyone with any information, CCTV footage, or mobile phone footage of the assault is urged to contact the police.
