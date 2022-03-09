Nottingham man charged after stabbed man found in street
A man has been charged following a stabbing in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers found the victim in Liverpool Street, St Ann's, at about 15:00 GMT on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering, the force said.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 5 April.
