Man tells police he drove without licence for 52 years
- Published
A man stunned police officers in Nottinghamshire when he told them he had driven without a licence for 52 years.
The Ashfield neighbourhood policing team stopped a vehicle in Stanton Hill on Wednesday.
Writing on Facebook, the team confirmed the vehicle had been seized.
Addressing the driver's admission, they added: "It's apparently OK though as the driver only narrowly failed his driving test in 1970."
