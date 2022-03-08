St Ann's: Man's death prompts police investigation
Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a property in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said paramedics and officers were called to the address in Luther Close, St Ann's, just after 09:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The road remains shut while inquiries continue at the scene, the force added.
Det Insp Daniel Johnstone said the force's thoughts remained with the man's family, adding detectives were working to establish the circumstances.
