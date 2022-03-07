Nottingham stabbing leads to GBH arrest
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers found the victim in Liverpool Street in the St Ann's area at about 15:00 GMT on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital and has been treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, a force spokesman said.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, and inquiries continue.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.