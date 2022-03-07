Two arrests after reports man pointed gun through Worksop window
- Published
Two men have been arrested following reports of a man pointing a gun out of a window and making threats.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Clumber Place in Worksop at about 15:50 GMT on Sunday.
Armed officers arrived at the scene and secured the road before making the arrests, a force spokesman said.
The men, aged 37 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intention to cause fear of violence.
An air rifle was also recovered from the property.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.