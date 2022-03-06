BBC News

Nottingham man charged over police officer assault at mosque

The police officer had been carrying out an arrest at the mosque when he was injured

A man has been charged after a police officer was assaulted at a mosque.

An officer was kicked in the leg while arresting a suspect at the Islamic Centre, in Curzon Street, Nottingham on Thursday, police said.

The force said officers had been called to the mosque after receiving reports of a man smashing the window of a car in the car park.

A man, 25, of Nottingham, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and causing criminal damage.

He has been remanded in custody.

