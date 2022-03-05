Ukraine: Nottinghamshire woman worried for family's safety
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
- Published
A musician worried about her family in a Ukrainian city seized by Russian forces says she has received news they are safe.
Nataly Stevens, from Burton Joyce, Nottinghamshire, said contact with her mother and brother in Kherson stopped suddenly.
She said they would normally answer her daily Skype calls straight away but internet in the area had been cut.
Ms Stevens said it was "such a relief" to know they were "safe for now".
She said the pair had been sheltering in their apartment and were struggling to find food as most shops were closed or had empty shelves.
It was the first time she had lost contact with them since the invasion began.
'Constant worry'
"It just provides such a relief when you can speak and know they are safe," she said, having been reconnected with them on Saturday morning.
"Or at least to know they are safe for now.
"It is very uncertain because they might be safe one moment but then might not be safe another. It's a constant worry.
"I would like for them to be able to leave but they haven't got that opportunity right now."
Igor Kolykhaev, mayor of the southern Ukrainian city, said on Wednesday Russian troops had forced their way into the city council building and imposed a curfew on residents.
Ms Stevens said her 84-year-old mother told her troops had been trying to organise a rally in the centre of the town bringing people from Crimea to wave Russian flags.
"They were trying to stage and film a rally supposedly in support of Russia and Kherson becoming a part of Russia," she told BBC Breakfast.
"Local people apparently came out and surrounded the rally, and were trying to stop them, and I believe that's why the internet was off."
Ms Stevens said her father, a retired art lecturer, was in Moscow and had now managed to speak to her.
"My dad says that the sanctions are starting to bite Russian people," she said.
"It's difficulties buying daily food. The prices have all gone up overnight - for food, for fuel, for the bills. And he says it's really difficult right now."
