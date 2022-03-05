Nottingham: Two men in hospital after street attacks
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
- Published
Two men are in hospital after two separate assaults in the early hours in Nottingham city centre.
Police said they were called to Upper Parliament Street at 03:35 GMT on Saturday to a man unconscious in the street after reportedly being punched.
The force said he remained in hospital in a serious condition.
In the second incident an hour later, which it said was unrelated, officers were called to nearby Clumber Street to reports of a fight.
Cordons were in place around both areas on Saturday morning while investigations were carried out.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in relation to the fight in Clumber Street and remains in custody.
A man injured in that assault also remains in hospital.
Det Insp Luke Todd: "This behaviour is unacceptable and officers were very quick to respond in both cases.
"We do believe, however, that in both incidents, an altercation occurred in the moments leading up to them.
"Officers remain in the area to offer reassurance to the public and scenes remain in place as officers conduct inquiries."
He appealed for anyone who had information in relation to the Upper Parliament Street assault to come forward.