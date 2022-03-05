Avian flu: Warning after case confirmed at Newstead Abbey
People have been urged not to feed or touch wild birds after confirmed cases of avian flu on the grounds of a historic house.
Nottinghamshire County Council said Newstead Abbey currently has positive cases of the bird flu.
Visitors have been told not to touch or feed the birds and dog owners have been advised to keep their pets on a lead.
The council said the risk to humans from the virus was very low but people can catch it.
Avian flu can spread from wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe during the winter months.
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) came into force across the UK in November 2021.
These measures mean that it is a legal requirement for all bird keepers - including those kept as pets - to be kept indoors.
Public health advice remains that the risk to human health from the virus is very low.
Food standards bodies said there was no impact on the consumption of properly cooked poultry products including eggs.
Anyone who finds dead swans, geese or other wild birds have been told to report them to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra).
