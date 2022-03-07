Nottingham Canal Street bus lane fines totalled more than £950,000
By Elise Chamberlain
BBC News
- Published
Fines paid by motorists caught using a recent city centre bus lane amounted to more than £950,000, a Freedom of Information request has found.
Nottingham City Council said penalties were sent to more than 33,000 drivers caught on a Canal Street camera between September 2020 and January 2022, following changes to the road layout.
One driver described the signs as confusing.
The council said the changes were aimed at making the city pedestrian-friendly.
'Misled'
Anna Doughty, of Cropwell Butler in Nottinghamshire, received a £60 fine after being caught on camera driving through the bus lane on November 8, 2021.
She said: "I came down Maid Marion Way [and] it was very busy.
"I saw a big, yellow diversion sign. I took that and went down Canal Street, then saw another sign which I believe said 'diversion ends'.
"I didn't know what to do or if I was allowed to do a U-turn. I saw three cars, no buses, ahead of me, so I thought 'it's safe', and I cautiously went forward."
Mrs Doughty appealed the fine, after hearing about others being overturned, but hers was upheld.
She says she feels she was "misled" by the signage, which she describes as "confusing".
"I like to abide by the rules but I do think 33,000 other people have been misled - and I think I was misled - by the signage," she said.
Bus back better?
- The bus lane was introduced in 2020, as part of changes in the Broadmarsh area of the city.
- The changes prevent people using Collin Street or Canal Street to travel west to east, and east to west.
- According to a Freedom of Information request submitted to Nottingham City Council, between September 2020 and January 2022, 33,619 penalty charge notices were issued for one bus lane camera on Canal Street.
- The busiest month for fines being issued was August 2021, when 5,900 were handed out. Of those issued, 28,569 have been paid to the authority, amounting to £965,901.
- The city council added that in September 2020, for the first two weeks of the bus lane camera going live, 1,515 of the fines issued were cancelled, and only warning notices were issued.
A Nottingham City Council spokesperson said the road changes were part of the authority's work to create a "pedestrian-friendly destination for people".
He said: "This has involved moving traffic on to a route further out of the centre which is better suited for major traffic movements across the city.
"It may take time for people to adjust to the new road layouts, but we have put in place more signage than usual to alert drivers about the bus lane.
"We have also added large electronic signs and have moved the start of the bus gate further back to allow an escape route if people get in the wrong lane.
"Fewer than 1% of motorists travelling in this area are receiving fines, meaning more than 99% of drivers are managing to observe the signs and follow the new road layout."
The council added funds from fines cover the running costs of the CCTV enforcement system, with any surplus used on traffic initiatives.
