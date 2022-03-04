Farnsfield: Man dies after two-car crash that also injured wife
Police have appealed for information after a man died following a two-car crash that also injured his wife.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to a stretch of the A614, Farnsfield, after the crash near the junction with Baulker Lane and Longland Lane just before 15:55 GMT on 26 February.
Bill Taylor, 77, from Burton Joyce, died in hospital on 28 February.
His wife, Rosemary, is receiving treatment for her injuries, which are "significant" but not life-threatening.
Sgt Craig Luckett said: "It is tragic to the hear the news that Bill lost his life following this incident.
"His family have been informed and they are being supported by specially-trained officers at this extremely difficult time."
