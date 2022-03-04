Nottingham: Dancing man struck victim in back with axe
By Samantha Noble
A man danced around a busy city centre square before attacking someone with an axe in a "seemingly random attack", police said.
Nottinghamshire Police said Sirban Farj was in Old Market Square, Nottingham, on 19 February 2021 when he approached a man to pet his dog.
After the man tried to bring the dog back to him, Farj appeared "agitated" before dancing around the square.
He then ran at the man and struck him in the back with the axe.
Police said Farj also took some of his clothes off and began to shout and sing before the attack.
'Completely inexcusable'
The 42-year-old, of no fixed address, also used the axe to smash a phone that fell from the victim's pocket.
The 32-year-old victim was treated in hospital for minor injuries.
Farj was jailed for two years and four months at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday after admitting possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, grievous bodily harm with intent and assaulting an emergency worker by beating.
Det Sgt Lee Cattell said: "This was a completely unprovoked attack on a member of the public, which mercifully didn't result in them or anyone else sustaining a life-threatening or life-altering injury.
"Farj's actions that day were completely inexcusable and would've been extremely scary to witness for anyone who was in the vicinity of Old Market Square at the time."
