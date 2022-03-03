Bassetlaw council to sever ties with Russian energy firm
- Published
A Nottinghamshire council has confirmed it is trying to cut links with Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.
Bassetlaw District Council said it had two "small" contracts with the firm, which it was seeking to be released from.
A number of authorities in England are taking similar action following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The authority said it did not wish to support any companies with a direct link to the country's leaders.
'Stand with Ukraine'
Elsewhere, Derby City Council said it was aware that its energy supplier, TotalEnergies, owns a 20% stake in the Russian gas producer Novatek.
However, the authority said that it had confirmed that TotalEnergies, which is supportive of sanctions in place, will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia.
Numerous organisations across the globe are seeking to distance themselves from the Russian state following the attack on its democratic neighbour.
The data firm Tussell says UK councils paid £29m to Gazprom from 2016 to 2021.
June Evans, Cabinet Member for Finance at Bassetlaw District Council, said: "We currently have two small contracts with Gazprom, which we are actively pursuing options to be released from.
"We stand with the Ukrainian people and do not wish to support or contract in any services that are provided by companies that have a direct link to Russia or who may support Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine."
Russian companies supply about 5% of the UK's gas, compared with almost 50% for EU countries.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.