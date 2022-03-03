Colston Bassett: Mother-of-three died in knife attack, police say
- Published
A woman found dead in a village was killed in a knife attack, police have said.
Mother-of-three Clair Ablewhite was discovered after officers were called to her home in Hall Lane, Colston Bassett, Nottinghamshire, on Saturday.
A 48-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday has been released under investigation.
Now Nottinghamshire Police has appealed for drivers in the area at the time to come forward "as soon as possible".
The force said drivers who were in Hall Lane on Friday evening may have information "around the relevant time" the 47-year-old died.
Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: "We are aware that a number of motorists drove past the area in question at the key time and may have seen a man in the area.
"If that was you and you saw anything at all, or if you have dashcam footage, it is vital that you come forward. Even if you drove down there but didn't notice anything we would still like to talk to you."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.