Nottingham to sever links with Russian and Belarusian cities
A city council has severed its union with two cities in Russia and Belarus in solidarity with Ukraine.
Nottingham has been twinned with Minsk in Belarus since 1966 and is also linked with Krasnodar in Russia.
The city council said it had deep concerns about the unfolding events in Ukraine.
Council leader David Mellen said he no longer wanted Nottingham to be associated with Russian and Belarusian governing bodies.
"We cannot stand by as Russian military aggression, supported by Belarus, continues unchecked," he said.
"The city of Nottingham will stand in solidarity with Ukraine and their absolute right to national self-determination.
"The severance of ties is borne out of our unwillingness to be associated with both the Russian and Belarusian governing bodies and is not a reflection on the people of Minsk or Krasnodar."
